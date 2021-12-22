There’s a good chance you’ve spent a portion of the last 12 months (or more) in lockdown, or at the very least, without consistent access to a gym or proper training equipment.

With life beginning to open back up and hoards of people flocking back to the gym, physiotherapists and chiropractors alike are licking their lips at the thought of so many tight, broken and busted bodies that have gone a little too hard, a little too soon.

Whether you’re trying to get back into a fitness routine post lockdown or you haven’t been able to train for an extended period for another reason, the following tips will help keep the doctor (and physio) away!

Listen to your body and understand stress versus tolerance

If you’ve not been training or lifting weights for a while, your relative tolerance level to weight lifting-related stress is going to be low – likely much lower than it was the last time you were training consistently. With this in mind, it probably isn’t wise to jump straight back into the routine you were following previously right away.

The body can ultimately handle a lot of stress, provided you take the time to build up your tolerance to that stress. When it comes to getting back into the gym after a lengthy lay-off, start slowly and build from there. Consider choosing only a handful of exercises for each session, and limiting those exercises to 2 relatively challenging sets to begin with. You can always add more with time.

Leave your ego a t the door

You’ve heard this before, no doubt, but seriously, this is an important one. If you’ve been out of the gym or away from your usual training arena, you’re not going to be the same version of yourself that was crushing it every session. Don’t expect to be able to lift, run, jump or move with the same loads, times, speeds or heights you did previously. There’s no shame in working your way back up to where you were last time you were training consistenytly. It's far better to take it slow than potentially injure yourself because your ego is telling you to go hard or go home.