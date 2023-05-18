Sydney
Virgin Active

Time Out says

For those who want the all-in-one gym experience

Some people just want a bit of everything in their lives (and their gyms). Sir Richard Branson understands that, and he’s got you sorted. This city club has about 100 classes a week across eight studios, a 25m pool, a spa, sauna, large gym floor and even a 10m indoor-climbing wall. It's even got sleep pods, for those who need a midday kip.

For about $45 a week you can get unlimited access to their other clubs (Wynyard, Bligh Street, Bondi Junction, St Leonards, Zetland, Frenchs Forest and Baulkham Hills), as well as unlimited class access, on a 12-month minimum commitment. If you pay $55 a week, you only have to lock in to a three-month contract. There's also a discounted rate for those aged 16-23.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
Lvl 2, Midcity Centre, 197 Pitt St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8240 6000
Opening hours:
Mon-Thu 5.30am-10pm; Fri 5.30am-9pm; Sat 9am-5pm; Sun 10am-4pm
