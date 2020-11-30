It's fast a furiously funny, saucy theatre on-the-hop, responding to this crazy old year

It’s the end of the world as we know it, and to be frank, after the year that was we feel fine about facing down whatever else 2020 has to throw at us. Probably. And that includes 44 Sex Acts in One Week. No, not our personal to-do list for December, but rather a brand new apocalyptic romcom devised on the hop, responding to our strange and unusual times.

Queen of clickbait Celina Valderrama, a super-popular blogger, has to do and review every unmentionable in a new book of the same name. Struggling to find a suitable partner who is up for it, she settles on holier than thou eco-activist and office mail boy Alab Delusa. Diving headlong into the world of kink together, their frenemy friction might just erupt. The show asks us: Can sex make the world a better place?

Written by award-winning playwright David Finnigan (Kill Climate Deniers), the stageplay has already accrued a bunch of nominations. Brought to life at Belvoir St Theatre, this collaboration with the fabulously named and Moonshine and Tits Productions also fields an A-team cast. That includes two of Australia’s favourite comedians in the Green Room Award-winning star of ABC show Utopia Rebecca Massey, and Sydney Theatre Award-winner Sheridan Harbridge (Prima Facie). They’re joined by Keith Robinson (Twelfth Night), Priscilla Doueihy (Babyteeth) and Michael Whalley (Hir).

Running from December from 16 – 20, the multi-platform experience is described as part-gig, part radio-play and part stab in the dark, so expect no set, minimal rehearsal, mics, visible scripts, music and a Foley table full of fruit.

Harbridge, who co-founded Moonshine, says it’s a subversive and joyful response to the madness of 2020. “This year we started our company as a fleet-footed response to the hairy situation artists and companies found themselves in. We wanted to get more actors on stage with less financial risk for theatre companies. Less financial risk for theatres means more jobs for actors, more theatre for audiences.”

Count us in. Maybe not for all 44 acts…

