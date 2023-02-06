Sydney
5 Eliza

  • Theatre
  • Newtown
Old 505 Theatre 2016 Eliza Street Newtown temporary theatre shot courtesy Kerri Glasscock March 2016
5 Eliza is an independent, non-commercialised, not-for-profit entity housed in a 122-year-old heritage building fostering artistic enterprise for the community by providing Sydney’s artists with subsidised spaces. For over 100 years, Newtown School of Arts has been held in trust to support artists with space to create and deliver genuinely diverse experiences. This vibrant arts hub punches well above its weight, benefiting many artists and reaching audiences of 100,000+ year round.

Details

Address:
5 Eliza St
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Contact:
View Website
Transport:
Nearby stations: Newtown

What’s on

Darkness

  • 4 out of 5 stars

In a dystopian yet not-so-unfamiliar world, a group of friends defy an oppressive social order to take refuge together in an abandoned mansion. Outside, a storm rages. The sun has not risen in days. It feels like the sort of evening that inspired Mary Shelley to write Frankenstein and give birth to the science fiction genre. So it is no surprise that the creators of this site-responsive theatrical experience took inspiration from that infamous evening in 1816 (the year without a summer), when a group of friends and lovers (including Shelley, as well as Lord Byron) huddled around the fireplace in a rented villa, telling ghost tales and challenging one another to write scary stories of their own. Like all great horror, Darkness prompts us to ponder on humanity, desire and connection In Darkness, each of the quarrelsome friends’ tales treads the path of classical horrors and haunting erotic fantasies. Their monologues are enhanced by the intriguing physicality of the performances, dramatic shifts in lighting, unexpected surprises hidden in the staging, and hair-raising jump scares. (Has the girl from The Grudge ever haunted your dreams? Yeah, have fun.)  Are scary stories not enough to lure you in? The biggest drawcard is the curious venue where the action takes place. The old Newtown School of Arts Library building at 5 Eliza Street (not to be confused with the library on Brown Street) has been held in trust for more than 100 years to provide space for artists. For this experie

