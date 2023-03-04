Time Out says

This gripping and sharp #MeToo-era comedy delves into the role of controversial public figures and their abuse of power

Ensemble Theatre presents the world premiere of A Broadcast Coup by Melanie Tait, the writer of the sell-out The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race.

Tait has collaborated with director Janine Watson (Nearer The Gods, Still Unqualified) and a cast of talented actors and top creatives to produce a performance that will not only make you laugh hysterically, but think about some real issues.

This play casts a light on the all-too-familiar issues that can come up in any workplace, delving into abuse of power and lack of accountability from controversial public figures and sparking some much-needed debate.

Cut-throat journalist Jez Connell has brought down one of TV’s most lauded stars for behaving badly. A Broadcast Coup follows her as she investigates Michael King, the top-rated darling of public radio.

“This play draws on my decade-plus working in the media – from things I would see and hear across networks and, to be honest, just thought were part of working in that arena. It was only after the #MeToo reckoning I began to see that some behaviour was unacceptable and could even change,” said Tait.

Covid delays mean that the opening of this play has been a long time coming, but the wait has surely been worth it.

A Broadcast Coup runs from January 26 to March 4, 2023. Tickets are still available right now, and you can snatch one up by clicking right here.