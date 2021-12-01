This exciting new Aussie production of the Broadway classic hits the Sydney Opera House and Riverside in 2022

There are few shows that have made as big an imprint on the landscape of musical theatre as Michael Bennett’s 1975 masterpiece A Chorus Line. The production about a group of hopeful dancers auditioning for a role on Broadway, Bennett famously created the show by interviewing real-life dancers, who spilled some extraordinary stories which made it into the final show. It went on to pick up a Pulitzer Prize and an astonishing ten Tony Awards, beating Chicago to the Best Musical gong.

Darlinghurst Theatre Company’s production of A Chorus Line has been on its own journey of grit and determination. Postponed twice due to Covid lockdowns, the curtain will finally rise on this dynamic new staging at Parramatta’s Riverside Theatres as part of Sydney Festival in January, before it step-ball-changes its way over to the Sydney Opera House for a run at the Drama Theatre from February.

The legendary dance musical arrives to a fever pitch of anticipation with brilliant new choreography by director Amy Campbell. She’s assembled a fabulous ensemble cast of triple threats led by Angelique Cassimatis (American Psycho, Pippin, Priscilla Queen of the Desert).

Campbell says: "These stories were based on real people and I want to show that 50 years later these stories translate across time, gender and ethnicity. Themes of bullying, racism, sexism, power and passion are still faced every day, just as they were in the 1970s. We like to think we’ve come so far, but have we?"

A Chorus Line plays at Riverside Theatres from January 6-16 (tickets range from $79-$99 plus booking fee, get yours here), and at the Drama Theatre at Sydney Opera House from February 11 to March 6 (tickets start at $128 plus booking fee, get yours here).