Time Out says

Adapted for the stage by Hilary Bell, A Christmas Carol is immersing audiences in the magic of Dickens’ ghostly world, as it conjures up Christmas spirits with music, pantomime, and other thrilling surprises.

Visited by three strangers on the eve before Christmas, Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Hilary’s father and theatre great John Bell, sees his inexcusable penny-pinching ways laid bare: from brushes with the past, to enlightenment in the present and dreaded visions of the future. Will Scrooge repent and throw turkey to the wind, or will he hold on to his purse strings, forever doomed like his poor deceased friend Marley?

The outstanding ensemble cast also includes Valerie Bader (Killing Katie), Jay James-Moody (Opera Australia’s West Side Story), Emily McKnight (Sport For Jove’s Romeo & Juliet) and Anthony Taufa (STC’s How to Rule the World).

A Christmas Carol plays at Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli, until December 30, 2022. Get your tickets here.