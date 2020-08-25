Belvoir's back the wise words of Virginia Woolf and a rally call for true equality

It’s been a long six months since Belvoir St Theatre had to close its doors just shy of Dance Nation’s opening night. True to theatrical tradition, the ghost lights have been illuminating the empty stage ever since. But now the house lights will burn once more, with a joyous celebration of game-changing feminism welcoming theatre-lovers back to the beloved Surry Hills venue.

Carissa Licciardello and Tom Wright have delivered a new adaption of Virginia Woolf’s 1929 essay A Room of One’s Own, in which the author asserted: “A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction." Originating life as a lecture to students, the resulting essay spun into a book, and fired up a movement.

With the original run postponed by the Great Homestay, A Room of One’s Own is back on track and not a moment too soon, opening on September 10 and running until October 18. Outstanding Helpmann Award-winning Anita Hegh (Twelfth Night, Harp in the South), brings Woolf’s passion and poetry to dramatic life, with a little help from Ella Prince (Family Values, A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing).

The powerful work underlines how much work remains to be done to achieve true gender parity today, feeling as pertinent as ever, sadly. “A teacher once told me work by and about women is usually only small and domestic, never bold or formally radical,” Licciardello says. “He’d obviously never read this.”

Things will work a little differently from the Belvoir experience you know and love. Masks must be worn by audience members, whose temperature will be checked on entry. Contact details will be required, and the seating capacity has been reduced from 340 to 115.

Belvoir artistic director Eamon Flack is overjoyed to welcome theatre-goers back. “This has been the longest six months in Belvoir’s history, but we are back doing what we live for and it feels utterly lovely. Of course theatre in these times will be a little different… with masks and social distancing. Artists and audiences together will discover a new and temporary normal for the experience. Nothing can stop the human need to gather for stories. It’s that simple.”

Folks who held tickets for the initial, postponed run will have first choice at re-scheduling, with the remainder offered up to new bookings.