This adults-only post-apocalyptic puppet show is taking Oxford Street by storm

Hold onto your hats, folks, because the “brilliantly unhinged” collective that brought us Ubu: A Cautionary Tale of Catastrophe is back with a spiritual sequel – a post-apocalyptic puppet show that'll blow your socks off. Tooth and Sinew’s Apocka-wocka-lockalypse is the wackiest new thing to hit Sydney's newest multi-level arts bar and theatre venue, Meraki Arts Bar, from March 16 to April 1.

Picture this: the world is a wasteland, society has collapsed, and the climate has gone haywire. But fear not, because Glorbo, Titzi, Blurkina, Shnerk, and Miss Melissa are here to help you survive. They'll dish out survival tips, play games, sing songs, and even teach you how to make papercraft. And that's not all – there's drama too, with surprise pregnancies and attempted murders galore.

Richard Hilliar, the mad genius behind the show, has enlisted an all-star team including Ash Bell on production design, Alexander Lee-Rekers on sound design and composition, Isobel Morrissey on lighting design, and Alex Liang on stage management. Making up the hilarious cast is Matt Abotomey, Lib Campbell, Zoe Crawford, Nathan Porteus and Nicole Wineberg.

Tooth and Sinew's trademark wit and irreverence are out in full force in Apocka-wocka-lockalypse It's a show that's both hilarious and heartwarming, frenzied and fuzzy. And let's be real, who doesn't love a puppet show that's strictly 18+?

Tickets are on sale now. They're priced at $35 for full price, $30 for concession, and $20 for previews (Thursday March 16 and Friday March 17). So what are you waiting for? Let's get apocka-wocka-lockalypsing!

