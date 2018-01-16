Gravity & Other Myths bring their latest show, full of feats of endurance and strength, to Sydney Festival

Adelaide company Gravity & Other Myths (A Simple Space) specialise in a distinct style of circus that’s lo-fi and low-key – on the relatable end of the spectrum, far away from Cirque du Soleil. Their latest show, which debuted at Adelaide Festival in 2017 before going on to Melbourne Festival, tests conventional ideas of ‘strength’ – whilst testing each member’s limits.