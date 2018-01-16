Backbone

Theatre, Circuses Riverside Theatres , Parramatta Tuesday January 16 2018 - Sunday January 21 2018
Backbone
Backbone
Gravity & Other Myths bring their latest show, full of feats of endurance and strength, to Sydney Festival

Adelaide company Gravity & Other Myths (A Simple Space) specialise in a distinct style of circus that’s lo-fi and low-key – on the relatable end of the spectrum, far away from Cirque du Soleil. Their latest show, which debuted at Adelaide Festival in 2017 before going on to Melbourne Festival, tests conventional ideas of ‘strength’ – whilst testing each member’s limits.

By: Dee Jefferson

Venue name: Riverside Theatres
Address: Cnr Church and Market Sts
Parramatta
2150
Opening hours: Box office: Mon-Fri 9am-5pm; Sat 9.30am-1pm; one hour prior to performance
Transport: Nearby stations: Parramatta
Price: $56
Event website: https://www.sydneyfestival.org.au/2018/backbone
