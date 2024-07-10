Subscribe
  1. Bangarra Dance Theatre dancers rehearsing new work SandSong
    Photograph: Bangarra Dance Theatre/Daniel Boud
  2. Bangarra Dance Theatre
Bangarra Dance Theatre

One of Australia's leading arts institutions, Bangarra Dance Theatre is an Indigenous dance company which is committed to sharing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture with communities and audiences across Australia and the world. In 2023, Frances Rings took the reins as Artististic Director and co-CEO, following the legendary 32-year reign of Stephen Page. 

The company's home is next-door to Sydney Dance Company, on the heritage listed Pier 4 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct. The Bangarra complex includes the Studio Theatre and the Bangarra Theatre.

Pier 4, 15 Hickson Road, Walsh Bay, Sydney
Walsh Bay
Sydney
