Underbelly fans can swing back into war into the Cross during the fraught'20s

Step back in time to the visceral thrills of the Cross in the 1920s and the real-life Underbelly this weekend, as criminal matriarchs go to war in immersive theatre show Battle of the Tarts. The show tells the true story of indomitable forces Kate Leigh and Tilly Devine, competing titans who ruled over the underworld by taking advantage of the gullible long arm of the law. The cops could not conceive that women would stoop so low to seize such power. Both determined to conquer, their territorial natures set them against one another in a merciless battle.

Presented by Silly Tart Kitchen, the evening thrusts you knee-deep into the bloody war that ensues, as gangs carve up the streets while the Great Depression sinks in. A world where there is only the quick and the dead. Written by performing cast member Vashti Hughes, Battle of the Tarts takes historical cues from award-winning author Larry Writer’s book Razor. You’ll also meet Sydney’s most expensive sex worker, Nellie Cameron, and fingersmith (pickpocket) Snowy Mackenzie.

Promising to be a ribald night, the chaotic crossfire unleashes at Potts Point’s Silly Tart Kitchen on Saturday, March 27 and continues on April 24 and May 29, with doors opening at 6.30pm and show at 7.30pm. The evening comprises show, snacks and a late-night bar. Tickets are $85 per person, with bookings available from two to ten folks. Maybe leave the gun out of your garters. Or don't?

