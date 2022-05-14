Sydney
Blithe Spirit

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Bessie Holland, Courtney Act, Brigid Zengeni and Matt Day in STC's Blithe Spirit.
Photograph: STC/Rene Vaile
Time Out says

Ghostly, glamorous, and outrageously hilarious, STC brings Noël Coward’s camp classic comes to the stage with a stellar cast

Superstar drag queen Courtney Act takes on her first major dramatic stage role as the late but not exactly absent Elvira. The first wife of novelist Charles (Matt Day, The Deep Blue Sea), he contacts her from beyond the veil via a séance, hoping to get new material for his next book. It’s safe to say that the supernatural ritual doesn’t go exactly according to plan, disrupting his relatively recent second marriage to hilarious effect in this much-loved farce penned by Noël Coward.

“It’s such an iconic work, and Noël was one of the great writers of the theatrical canon, and one of the great writers of camp as well,” says STC artistic director Kip Williams.

“Director Paige Rattray has such vision for the work, and when she came to me with the idea of casting Courtney, l said, ‘That’s inspired, but you should meet with her and have a conversation’. They read the play together over Zoom and I’ve never seen Paige more excited. It’s gonna be a total treat after the year and a half we’ve had.”

Blithe Spirit plays at the Sydney Opera House from March 21 to May 14.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com
02 9250 7111
Price:
$54-$109
Opening hours:
Box office: Mon-Sat 9am-8.30pm; Sun two hours prior to performance (in person only)

Dates and times

