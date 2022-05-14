Time Out says

Superstar drag queen Courtney Act takes on her first major dramatic stage role as the late but not exactly absent Elvira. The first wife of novelist Charles (Matt Day, The Deep Blue Sea), he contacts her from beyond the veil via a séance, hoping to get new material for his next book. It’s safe to say that the supernatural ritual doesn’t go exactly according to plan, disrupting his relatively recent second marriage to hilarious effect in this much-loved farce penned by Noël Coward.

“It’s such an iconic work, and Noël was one of the great writers of the theatrical canon, and one of the great writers of camp as well,” says STC artistic director Kip Williams.

“Director Paige Rattray has such vision for the work, and when she came to me with the idea of casting Courtney, l said, ‘That’s inspired, but you should meet with her and have a conversation’. They read the play together over Zoom and I’ve never seen Paige more excited. It’s gonna be a total treat after the year and a half we’ve had.”

Blithe Spirit plays at the Sydney Opera House from March 21 to May 14.