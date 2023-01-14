Time Out says

A blisteringly comical yet moving family drama about the ridiculous holiday season in all its glory

It’s Sydney. It’s Christmas time. And it’s stinking hot. Wine snob Peter and cynical Connie reluctantly get the family together for round two of festivities – they’ve survived the chaos of Christmas, but Boxing Day is set to pack a punch. In raising a toast to their parent’s memory, old grudges and family tensions sizzle to the surface. Surely they’ll be able to stop grilling each other for one day?

Under the direction of Ensemble Theatre’s artistic director Mark Kilmurry, this world premiere production brings together an exceptional line-up of talent to charm audiences.

The cast includes Danielle Carter (The Norman Conquests), Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Bell Shakespeare’s In A Nutshell), Aileen Huynh (The One), Jamie Oxenbould (The Woman in Black, Baby Doll), and Brian Meegan (The Odd Couple).

Boxing Day BBQ plays at Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli, until January 15. Get your tickets here.