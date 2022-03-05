Many people have come to Alan Turing’s story via the much lauded 2014 film, The Imitation Game, in which he was portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. However, if there was more justice and less homophobia in the world, Turing’s name would be instantly recognised along with his monumental achievement during World War II. Turing cracked the diabolically complex Enigma code which was being used by the Nazis to encrypt their tactical correspondence. Had Turing not achieved this, WWII might have ended very differently.

Alas for Turing, he broke another code, a social code of morals – he was a confessed, active homosexual. As long as they were allowed to use his magnificent brain, British authorities turned a blind eye to how Turing used his body. Once his intellectual currency diminished, so too did tolerance of his indiscretions – and, at the time, homosexuality was not merely frowned upon, it was illegal.

Before Cumberbatch stepped into his britches, Turing's story was told in British playwright Hugh Whitemore's 1986 play, Breaking The Code. This dynamic show, which threads together different periods of Turing's life, comes to the stage as part of the Sydney Mardi Gras at New Theatre in Newtown.

When Whitemore wrote Breaking The Code, it was a time in England when Margaret Thatcher led an ultra conservative government, HIV/AIDS was devastating the LGBTQIA+ community, and skinhead culture was morphing into neo-Nazism. Despite this, the play received enthusiastic reviews, and in 1996 it was made into a BBC film for which Whitemore wrote the screenplay.

Whitemore, in fact, wrote many screenplays with much of his subject matter being historical and biographical, and there is something distinctly cinematic in the way he has devised Breaking The Code.