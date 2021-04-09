This darkly satirical opera plunges reality TV wannabe chefs into a bloody war

Do you love the cut and thrust of MasterChef a little too much? Do you scream at the TV screen, urging your favourite contestant to kill it, just a wee bit more than is healthy. Like, bloodthirsty Hunger Games too much? If your answer is yea, well, have we got the show for you.

Parramatta-based Blush Opera takes the brutality of reality TV to the next level with wicked fun show Chop Chef. Slicing and dicing the fates of six wannabes locked in a battle to the death over the best dish in this wickedly sharp satire of the mores of cooking shows, it’s opera, but not as you know it. Add a delirious dash of musical theatre and a pinch of viciously dark comedy and the recipe is set. Sure, some bodies are gonna die by the end of the show, that’s nothing new for the operatic form, but they won’t be daintily fading away. Only one fierce competitor will be left standing, and no dirty trick is too hot for these kitchen rules.

Created by Blush co-artistic directors Jermaine Chau and Paul Smith (Fancy Me Dead), and music director Luke Spicer, Chop Chef will cut a bloody swathe through Riverside Theatres from April 22-24. It's directed by Nicole Pingon and Kenneth Moraleda, with the knives out cast of Ayako Ohtake, Lisa Cooper, Jermaine Chau, Gavin Brown, Benjamin Caulkwell and Nick Geddes.

Have no fear if you can’t shake it on over to the West in person. You can also livestream the furious fight for the right to plate up from anywhere in Australian on Friday 23 at 8pm. You can book IRL tickets here, and digital ones here. Let the battle for the best dish begin.

