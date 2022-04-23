Time Out says

Take a peek into the alluring world of cabaret and circus with this playful adults-only show at the Theatre Royal

Combining acrobatics and contortion with the alluring nature of burlesque, Circa’s Peepshow sees a leading Australian circus company turn cabaret on its head, quite literally.

Playing with the concept of “being seen”, the show invites audiences into a world of temptation with teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending, beguiling burlesque, and precarious aerials. Directed by performance visionary, Yaron Lifschitz, bodies are thrown around like beach balls and hula hoopers gyrate, sporting more rings than Saturn. Marvel at aerialists as they dangle mid-air from a layer of silk, or behold glamorous performers as they showcase their mesmerising choreography.

The show has lifted curtains in Berlin, Salzburg and London and even flipped around the Sydney Opera House. Now it returns to the Emerald City to take over the dazzlingly refurbished Theatre Royal in a tandem Circa season, with Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus entertaining the youngest circus fans during the day before the grown ups come out to play at night.

Established in 2004, Circa have toured the world to great acclaim with shows blurring the lines between circus, theatre and dance.



Circa’s Peepshow plays a limited season from April 20 to 23. Snap up your tickets here.