While most theatres are closed, this touring company is bringing new Aussie works to your home digitally instead

Just because most of Sydney’s theatres are still closed, barring a few notable exceptions, doesn’t mean that you have to go without your dramatic fix. If Aussie on-the-road theatrical outfit Critical Stages Touring (CTS) can’t come to a theatre near you, they’ll stream live into your living room instead.

The brainchild of UK-based touring company Paines Plough, Come to Where I Am has challenged some 160 writers to create short plays about their hometowns, then shared them online via a smartphone app under the banner Come to Where I’m From. The project asks for donations, with all proceeds going towards employing playwrights.

Now welcome Come to Where I Am – Australia. Presenting 16 new works sourced from across the country, from bustling cities to remote rural spots, the digital showcase champions a diverse group of playwrights and different forms of storytelling.

Western Sydney writer James Elazzi (Lady Tabouli) celebrates the power of music to connect across generations in Lady Tabouli. This tale of the city’s west will be joined by new works from Newcastle’s Vanessa Bates (A Ghost In My Suitcase), Blackheath’s Margaret Davis (Push Me, Pull Me) and Maclean-based dramaturg Peter Matheson.

There’s also a tree-change tale from Miranda Tapsell’s Top End Wedding co-writer Joshua Tyler, this time partnering with fellow Kyneton resident and One For The Ugly Girls scribe Tahli Corin, plus a new work by Wilman Noongar man Ian Michael that weaves together old and new stories of the Noongar people. Award-winning Melbourne playwright Samah Sabawi (Tales of a City by the Sea) is also in on the act, as is Queensland’s Jeanette Cronin (I Hate You My Mother).

Chris Bendall, CEO of Critical Stages Touring, says: “I couldn’t be more excited to share this project, which started as a creative response to the lockdown, an inversion of our usual model of touring artists to perform for audiences in all corners of the country. This project gives us all an opportunity, from the safety of our homes, to hear stories directly from the places that inspired them.

“It’s been a joy to work with Paines Plough, a company I have long admired for their deep commitment to new writing and regional audiences. I hope that this is just the beginning of our relationship with them.”

The new Australian works will be produced as video postcards, filmed on location by each writer. It's debuting digitally, but the project aims to bring the mini-plays to IRL theatres one fine day when theatres re-open en masse. In the meantime, you can check them out on the Critical Stages Touring website, and social channels including Facebook and YouTube, as well as being shared by Paines Plough in the UK. The first instalment of four drops on Wednesday, August 18, with the rest to follow suit in the coming months.

This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas

