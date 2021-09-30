The Beauty Queen of Leenane director Paige Rattray takes a new look at the Great American Play with a powerhouse cast

Sydney Theatre Company (STC) breathes new life into one of Great American Plays this summer as Polish-born, Australia-based actor Jacek Koman steps into Willy Loman’s worn out shoes in Death of a Salesman, bringing with him abundant gravitas to this tale of a man searching for meaning on the road.

As directed by Paige Rattray, the beloved ballad of broken dreams runs December 3 -23 and features a powerhouse cast including Josh McConville as Willy’s oldest son Biff, Callan Colley as younger son Happy, Helen Thomson as loving wife Linda, Philip Quast as ghostly Uncle Ben, and Bruce Spence and Thuso Lekwape as neighbours Charley and Bernard. Willy and his family must tear through the illusions they’ve been fed by modern America and work out the things that really matter.

STC artist director Kip Williams spoke to us about his excitement at seeing what Rattray will bring to life from this text that’s all about living in the moment – perfect for our crazy times. “Paige has that uncanny ability, as she demonstrated in The Beauty Queen of Leenane, to take a play that we think we know and find a depth and a truth, a darkness and a pathos in it that you never knew was there,” Williams says. “And a sense of humour as well.”

Tickets for Death of a Salesman will go live on October 11. It will play to 75 per cent capacity audiences, with mask-wearing and full vaccination compulsory as a condition of entry.

