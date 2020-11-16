Contested country lies at the heart of this nerve-wracking Australian Gothic

Griffin teams up with dance theatre outfit Force Majeure for this very physical look at alpine Victoria’s fraught history. Set on Gunaikurnai country, this Australian gothic opens on a slaughtered flock of sheep. A farmer’s daughter is determined to hunt down and shoot whatever feral dog is responsible. But she’s not alone out here on the tree-shrouded rocks. Deep amongst the eucalypts, a dingo watches her every move, and is waiting to pounce.

Playwrights Andrea James (Sunshine Super Girl, Sydney Festival) and AWGIE-winner Catherine Ryan have summoned forth raw poetry for this stirring and shocking meditation on contested territory and elemental forces out for blood.

Griffin’s artistic director Declan Greene takes the helm on this one, with a little help from Force Majeure’s associate director Danielle Micich. “It makes some really extraordinary physical demands of the performers, and that’s something that I knew I wanted to invite another imagination into it, because I’m not a physical theatre maker at all,” Greene says. “I’m really excited for Danielle joining me on this one. It’s set in a lush part of Victoiran country that has also been the site of extraordinary violence and dispossession. And that story runs under the surface. Like the best Australia Gothic, there’s a deep unease and anxiety about what it means to live on stolen country.”