This smash-hit musical, fresh from London's West End, is a heart-warming true tale of a young wannabe drag superstar

For so long, depictions of young queer lives focused predominantly on the coming-out narrative, often wrapped up with trauma. It's a refreshing sign of rapidly changing times that we're starting to see what happens next, plus a whole heap more joy.

Which is why we're hyped that Sydney Opera House has fired the glitter cannons, announcing the Australian premiere of gloriously upbeat West End hit musical Everyone's Talking About Jamie, which opens this July.

Based on a true story, rising star James Majoos (Fan Girls) plays our titular hero, a sweet-sixteen, working-class Northern English schoolboy. Already out and proud, he has the invaluable backing of his supportive single mum (Helen Dallimore, Legally Blonde The Musical) and loyal bestie Pritti, (Shubshri Kandiah, Aladdin).

Instead of coming out of the closet, he's diving headlong into one – packed with the dazzling array of glitzy looks required of a would-be drag star, tutored by fabulous mentor Hugo, aka Loco Chanelle, as played by beloved star Simon Burke AO (Mary Stuart).

There is a whipsmart book and lyrics by BAFTA and Olivier Award-nominated screenwriter and playwright Tom MacRae and brilliant hip-hop choreography from Kate Prince, but it's not all sequins and boas; there's dramatic tension too, care of Jamie's AWOL father. However mostly, it's heart-warming stuff not unlike big-screen hit Love, Simon by way of Billy Elliot and Kinky Boots.

In other words, it's a show that's unashamedly heaps of fun, with a seriously Spotify-able pop score by Dan Gillespie Sells of British rock group The Feeling. Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 10, with general release up for grabs from March 17.



Following its premiere season at the Opera House, the show will transfer to the new Sydney Collesium Theatre in Rooty Hill, where it will be the first major production to grace its stage. The Collesium run begins September 4.