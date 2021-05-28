This family comedy takes a look at romance and the intergenerational divide

Whether you know Linda Cropper from her esteemed theatrical career, treading boards across Australia, or as outspoken grandmother Geraldine from TV show Offspring, chances are you absolutely adore her. So imagine our excitement on hearing she would team up with stage stalwart John Bell, the founder of Bell’s Shakespeare, in a new comedy direct from pre-lockdown Broadway?

Grand Horizons, written by Bess Wohl and opening at STC on June 7, pairs Cropper and Bell as a married couple calling it quits 50 years in. Cropper plays Nancy, ready and supremely willing to tackle the world on her own terms, and Bell’s Bill is just going with the flow. The kids, despite being decidedly adult now, are not ok with it. Not one bit. Resident director Jessica Arthur (Wonnangatta) has tweaked the play for Australian audiences, and it also stars legends Zindzi Okenyo (The Golden Age) and Guy Simon (Playing Beatie Bow).

“Grand Horizons will resonate with families facing challenges with parents going into care, with children who fear the established family dynamic disturbed by parents acting unconventionally and with older people reassessing the fruits of a lifetime’s marriage,” Bell says, with Cropper overjoyed to tackle a show that, “puts an older woman at its heart.”

Arthur's really happy about that focus. “I am keen to mine the complexities of the characters, and I’m excited it offers up perspectives and experiences we don’t see often enough onstage.”

