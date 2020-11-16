Get your headphones on and watch this gay cruising show unfold as life goes on oblivious all around you

Let's go outside in the sunshine, I know you want to,” sang the late, great ‘Father Figure’ George Michael, and Griffin took that anthem for gay men hooking up in a risky beat to heart. They open the 2021 season with Elias Jamieson Brown’s Green Park. Literally set in the public space down the end of Victoria Street, opposite St Vincent’s Hospital, the show will run from February 5 to March 6 in this dear green place with a racy queer history.

While Google might now list it as family-friendly, once there was a public toilet thriving with hook-ups until the cops shut it down in 1988, inspiring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to erect a shrine to its long lost urinals. Artistic director Declan Green grabs this thrilling new work with both hands. It asks audiences to meet at the rotunda and done headphones. Then they’ll listen in voyeuristically to Warren and Edden as they meet there to suss each other out on a Grindr meet. One of them doesn’t look like his photo, and there’s a big age gap and a dangerous buried secret. This one-hour play will leave you breathless.

“The show embodies the fascinating tensions of the Darlinghurst area,” Greene says. “It has this history of squalor and desperation, repression and lust, but now it’s also a gentrified dog-walking park where rich gays carry their miniature poodles around in their active wear. The play’s all about what these two very different men carry into this place, in ways that they don’t actually understand themselves.”

He’s thrilled to step outside the SWB Stables to indulge in this intimate overhearing. “It’s going to be a secretive conversation that the world outside will not know anything about. People will still be walking their dogs and jogging all around this play as it’s happening. And that’s queer culture. It happens under the surface of the mainstream world.”