This show set inside a public bathroom is an ode to every friendship drunkenly forged at 2am

It is a truth universally acknowledged (or at least it should be) that nobody you ever meet will be more supportive of you and make you believe in your own power more than the random drunk woman you meet in the bathroom of a pub or club in the wee hours of the morning. She’ll tell you how fu*hiccup*ing beautiful you look, dry your tears and tell you he (or she, or they – whoever you’re heartbroken over) isn’t worth another salty drop, before borrowing your lipstick, and making you shed another tear – of joy, this time – then toddling off with a trail of toilet paper stuck to her shoe. In another version of this age old story, you might score a sneaky pash, a shot, or something a little stronger.

Hot Mess, a hot new theatre show from some hot young things, understands the sacred bonds and high drama forged in the hallowed space of the ladies’ loos, and brings it to the Kings Cross Theatre stage this June. Its debut at Old 505 Theatre in 2019 sold out. Now it's back, messier than ever, overhauled with two new cast members and co-creators.

Award-winning theatre and comedy collective The General Public are the brains behind Hot Mess. They've built a following in the last couple of years with their fast-paced and outrageous comedy shows that centre female and queer experiences. Directed by rising actor/director Tasha O’Brien (Playlist, The Sorry Mum Project), the cast is packed with Sydney theatre and comedy favourites including Jenna Suffern (Two Queers Walk into a Bar), Courtney Ammenhauser (FBi Radio, Noughty Girls), Mây Trần (Playlist), Jessica Adie (Sydney Comedy Festival), Alicia Dulnuan-Demou (Good Enough Show) and Hannah Grace Fulton (Noughty Girls).

Start a group chat with everyone you’ve ever added on Facebook after drunkenly meeting in the toilets and get your tickets here, because a theatre inside a pub in the Cross just feels right for a play set inside a public bathroom.