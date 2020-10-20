Nobody can hear you scream at the Hotel Bella Luna, where you can check in, but maybe not out...

If you love a good escape room, then how’s about figuring out how to save yourself from being sucked into the vast cold oblivion of space along with your fellow interstellar travellers? That’s the idea behind new interactive theatre experience Hotel Bella Luna. Goodness knows we were all cooped up far too long this year, so the idea of blasting off on this fun choose your own adventure at Marrickville’s Flight Path Theatre (Oct 22- Nov 7) is intriguing.

The idea is that these three rooms are now a planet-hopping hotel travelling far beyond our galaxy. The only problem is, the guest have checked in to find most of the staff have already gone out the airlock, and not by their own volition. Which kinda points the finger at the handful of employees who remain. Can you trust them? Or do you have to figure out your own way to save the day? And is there an alien invasion at play?

It’s a collaboration between new outfit Ponydog Productions and Jetpack Theatre. The latter were responsible for escape room show Art Heist, which sold out its four-month Sydney run back in 2017. Masks are mandatory (if not astronaut helmets) and strict spacing procedures are in place for this intergalactic adventure. Introverts are welcome too, with options to merely observe everyone else racing to figure out the diabolical puzzle presented by multiple systems on the fritz. Even better, 5 per cent of profits will be donated to Pay the Rent, an organisation that supports First Nations endeavours, recognising that Hotel Bella Luna is performed on stolen land. That’s well worth take-off.