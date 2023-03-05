Time Out says

Rewrite your childhood through the nostalgic sounds of the ’90s and ’00s with this queer musical cabaret

There is no denying the power of nostalgia. This complex emotion enables us to reflect on the past and contextualise where we are today. Lately, the zeitgeist has been inundated with millennial nostalgia. We’re dreading the return of low-rise jeans and squealing with excitement at the resurgence of groups like The Sugababes and My Chemical Romance.

But what happens when you reflect on the past and struggle to see the person that you are now? Luckily, comedian Cara Whitehouse and sometimes drag king Anna Gambrill are here to take you on a sentimental pop culture journey that has been rewritten the way it should have been: queer.

Part trauma therapy and part educational satire, I Want It That Gay explores the deeply relatable (and deeply queer) lived experiences of Cara and Anna via pop bangers. Destiny's Child’s ‘Say My Name’ is reappropriated to explore the disappointment of being misgendered with the parody spin ‘Say My Pronouns’. The Backstreet Boys’ 'I Want It That Way' is used to convey the exploration and celebration of one's sexuality. An interpretation of 'The Rainbow Connection', famously sung by Kermit the Frog in The Muppet Movie, highlights that truly everything is gay if you try hard enough to connect the dots.

Gambrill looks at home behind the white grand piano, delivering powerful vocals with ease. But this isn't a totally stripped back set – wigs, pride flags, and a variety of hats are deployed – and Cara, in all their self-awareness, even pulls out a ukulele to compete with Anna's musical prowess.

This show has previously been shown in a variety of venues including the Inner West’s Red Rattler Theatre. For this Sydney WorldPride outing, the duo make use of the Hayes Theatre’s stage, which is currently home of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. It must be said that a dedicated queer space or a specialised cabaret venue would provide the audience with a greater chance to get into the groove of the musical numbers (perhaps while enjoying a cocktail with friends).

This endearing, deeply relatable show is perfect for millennials seeking that nostalgic hit, but it's also the show for parents of millennials and elders seeking to better understand just what it was like growing up queer in the ’90s.

This show was reviewed at Sydney WorldPride 2023.