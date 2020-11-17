All hail Debra Oswald. You'd be mad to miss this hilarious insight into her working mind and private life

Former Griffin artistic director Lee Lewis also returns for this 2020 WTF-scuppered one-woman show starring Offspring TV show creator Debra Oswald. Royalty at the Griffin, where her plays Mr Bailey’s Minder and The Peach Season were enormous hits, this is a deeply personal insight into the mind of the proud hypochondriac and floundering novelist.

What should she do next? Why do we strive to create when it often causes us such pain? Will it help her score? Or stave off the fear of death and shame? Who can say? All we know is this will be one show not to miss, despite global mayhem doing its very best to derail Is There Something Wrong With That Lady?

Listen up as she reveals her neurotic childhood, clumsy romantic history and the anxieties of writing life. “It’s a beautiful story that’s essentially an evening with Deb, about her extraordinary career and the forces in her life that have created the incredible workaholic, hypochondriac theatre-lover that she is,” Griffin artistic director Declan Greene says. “It sold out before we even opened this year, and then we couldn’t go ahead because of lockdown. But we had such an extraordinary response to the cancellation, probably more so to any other show in the season. People were like, ‘you have to bring this back’. And we always would have.”