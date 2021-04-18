You oughta know that Alanis Morissette's hit Broadway musical is winging its way towards Sydney

Were you even a teenager in the mid-‘90s if you didn’t thrash out in front of a mirror screaming, “You, you, you oughta know…” into a hairbrush? But enough about me, the smash-hit Broadway musical adapted from revered (by a certain generation) Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette’s seminal album Jagged Little Pill gets the all-singing, all-dancing treatment at the Theatre Royal Sydney in September.

We’ll be the first audiences outside of New York to get our eyes on the musical theatre prize adapted from Morissette’s five Grammy Award-winning album, a show that was sadly shuttered three months into its run by the unfolding global shemozzle of 2020. The album was an international sensation when it was released in June 1995, securing her spot as the bestselling international debut artist in history, a title she still comfortably holds. Which should give any millennials reading this and shrugging a vague idea of the scale of its ubiquity back then. You could barely leave the house without hearing it floating on the wind from somewhere or other. It was a whole thing.

Relaying the pressures of love and life on the suburban Healy family, trying to overcome the scar of a shocking event in their community, the show hangs on a mum named after album track ‘Mary Jane’. The gloriously emo lyrics of adored hits like ‘You Oughta Know,’ ‘Hand In My Pocket,’ and the ironically unaware of the actual meaning of ‘Ironic’ form the basis of the pop-rock show's emotional beats. And as a bonus, Morissette has written two brand-new tunes too. It's all about hope, and that’s surely something to cling onto in 2021.

Morissette worked on the music with fellow Grammy-winner Glen Ballard, with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody (Juno, Tully) on story duties. Rounding out the all-star creative team, Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin) directs, with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical direction by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tom Kitt.

It’s going to be a glittering affair, reopening the Theatre Royal after a multimillion-dollar refurbishment, though it remains to be seen if we’ll be seeing Morissette putting one hand in her pocket and flying down for the gala. You can sign up for the ticket waitlist here while we wait for official dates, and get ready by grabbing your hairbrush and reciting the way-ahead of-influencers mantra: “You live you learn, you love you learn, you cry you learn, you lose you learn, you bleed you learn, you scream you leeeeeeeeaaaaaaaaaaaaaarn.”

As the woman who once memorably portrayed the Almighty in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon buddy flick Dogma says: “This show has been a vehicle of healing for so many of us throughout its journey, and knowing we are coming your way is such amazing news after these intense 12 months across the world."

“Can’t wait to share this blood sweat and tears musical with you, as Australia has always held a very special place in my heart.”