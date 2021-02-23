This heartfelt one-man performance tackles the unimaginable with powerful drama and dark humour

Rwanda-born comedian and actor Oliver Twist has one hell of a story to tell. His family fled the genocide inflicted on that country’s Tutsi population in 1994. They hunkered down in a refugee camp in Malawi before Twist settled in Australia some 20 years later. He deftly navigates this harrowing stuff with his powerful storytelling abilities and sharp sense of humour in a must-see one-man show for Griffin Theatre Company.

Jali unpacks his fraught childhood and looks at where he’s at now, in a country not best known for supporting those who fled the unimaginable in the hope of creating a safe family life. Twist's humour cuts through it all as a vital antidote to trauma. Weaving personal anecdotes with moments of drama, this is a story of resilience and hope.

“I have experienced a kind of discrimination that makes you question your identity and makes you feel illegitimate,” Twist says. “And from these experiences I found the humour and tragedy within, which I have written into my first ever theatre work and found a personal sense of certainty in doing so. It’s a work that shakes and eases you at the same time and I can't wait to share it with audiences.”

Twist is proudly supported by Griffin as one of the company's Lookout artists, championing works by the next generation of exceptional theatre-makers. Twist received a $5,000 grant and in-house support to get Jali up and running. It runs from March 16-27 season, and he’ll receive 70 per cent of all proceeds raised from $40 tickets. With dramaturgical support from Erin Taylor and Phil Spencer, design work by Kelsey Lee, and a score from composer Chrysoulla Markoulli, this is going to be one show not to miss.

Love Griffin? Check out their 2021 program.