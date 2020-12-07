The Opera House plays host to a bevy of bamboozling magicians, conjuring up a brilliant start to 2021

It’s a kinda magic when award-winning sleight of hand star James Galea (POOF! Secrets of A Magician) assembles a powerful cabal of conjurers at the Sydney Opera House in January.

James Galea’s Best Trick Ever teams him with YouTube sensation and shadow puppet master Raymond Crowe (Australia’s Got Talent) and slippery escapologist Helen Coghlan, who racked up a celebratory hat trick bamboozling Penn and Teller on their ratings smash Fool Us. Also showing off his wand-waving prowess is cheeky beer-disappearing America’s Got Talent finalist Dom Chambers, and Rubik’s cube-manipulating supremo Vincent Kuo, the latter fresh from his appearance at the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques, aka the Magic Olympics.

In other words, it’s a whole lotta awesome in the truest sense of the word. Commissioned as part of Opera House initiative New Work Now, it’s a reimagined take on Galea’s ABC TV series of the same name, in which he scoured every corner of the globe looking for the greatest tricks ever performed. So keep your eyes peeled, try and keep up and be prepared to have your mind well and truly boggled when the show appears in a puff of smoke on Jan 2, 2021, and before it disappears like the waist on a sawed-in-half person on February 14.