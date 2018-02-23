David Finnigan's controversial satire about climate change and intergenerational warfare premieres at Griffin

Theatre-maker David Finnigan achieved the wrong kind of fame in 2014 when the first iteration of this play, commissioned by a fellow independent theatre-maker and funded by Arts ACT, was the centre of a media storm after Andrew Bolt made it the subject of an editorial. If he had read the play, he would have found it to be a satire in which a group of eco-terrorists take over Parliament House on the night of a Fleetwood Mac concert, with the intent of taking the Environment Minister hostage until the government takes action on climate change.

“That [media] storm got too big for that small group [of theatre-makers] to contend with, and the project collapsed,” says Griffin Theatre Company's artistic director, Lee Lewis.

Finnigan went on to create a concept album inspired by '90s-era rave bangers, and a ‘guided audio tour’ through Parliament House. An altered version of the original play eventually got a staging at the 2016 Melbourne Fringe Festival, though it was a lo-fi version in which he played every role.

For its mainstage debut, Kill Climate Deniers will be directed by Lewis, and star Lucia Mastrantone (as the lead eco-terrorist), Sheridan Harbridge and Rebecca Massey.

Lewis describes it as a comedy, but adds: “It speaks to a despair in a young generation about their capacity to bring about change in the most important ways for the planet.”

