Theatre, Drama SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company , Darlinghurst Friday February 23 2018 - Saturday April 7 2018
Photograph: Brett Boardman
Lucia Mastrantone will star in Kill Climate Deniers
David Finnigan's controversial satire about climate change and intergenerational warfare premieres at Griffin

Theatre-maker David Finnigan achieved the wrong kind of fame in 2014 when the first iteration of this play, commissioned by a fellow independent theatre-maker and funded by Arts ACT, was the centre of a media storm after Andrew Bolt made it the subject of an editorial. If he had read the play, he would have found it to be a satire in which a group of eco-terrorists take over Parliament House on the night of a Fleetwood Mac concert, with the intent of taking the Environment Minister hostage until the government takes action on climate change.

“That [media] storm got too big for that small group [of theatre-makers] to contend with, and the project collapsed,” says Griffin Theatre Company's artistic director, Lee Lewis.

Finnigan went on to create a concept album inspired by '90s-era rave bangers, and a ‘guided audio tour’ through Parliament House. An altered version of the original play eventually got a staging at the 2016 Melbourne Fringe Festival, though it was a lo-fi version in which he played every role.

For its mainstage debut, Kill Climate Deniers will be directed by Lewis, and star Lucia Mastrantone (as the lead eco-terrorist), Sheridan Harbridge and Rebecca Massey.

Lewis describes it as a comedy, but adds: “It speaks to a despair in a young generation about their capacity to bring about change in the most important ways for the planet.”

See what else is on at Griffin Theatre Company in 2018.

By: Dee Jefferson

Venue name: SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: 10 Nimrod St
Kings Cross
2010
Opening hours: Box office: Mon-Fri noon-6pm; Sat 1–2pm & 6-7pm; box office and bar open one hour prior to all performances
Event website: http://www.griffintheatre.com.au/whats-on/kill-climate-deniers/
