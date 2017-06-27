Sydney
Kings X Theatre (CLOSED)

  • Theatre
  • Potts Point
Kings X Theatre interior foyer image 2017 courtesy KXT Bakehouse
Photograph: SuppliedFoyer, Kings X Theatre
This 80-seat ‘traverse’ theatre (where the audience sits on either side of the stage, facing each other) is run by Bakehouse Theatre company: directors (and husband and wife) Suzanne Millar and John Harrison, and production manager and resident stage manager Andrew McMartin.

Bakehouse opened the space in late 2015, with the support of the Kings Cross Hotel’s owners, and Miller describes 2016 as an act of survival: proving they could get the crowds.

2017 is the first fully curated season of works, and mixes Bakehouse productions with those of other independent companies. The major focus for Millar, a New Zealander with Maori heritage who started as an actor, is diversity of storytellers and theatre-makers, and providing a platform for ultra-indie companies.

Written by
Dee Jefferson

Details

Address:
Kings Cross Hotel
2/244–248 William St
Potts Point
2011
Contact:
View Website
02 9331 9900
