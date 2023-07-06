Sydney
KXT on Broadway

  • Theatre
  • Ultimo
Photograph: Supplied/KXT on Broadway
Time Out says

KXT is run by Bakehouse Theatre Company, and has long been a hub for cutting-edge theatremakers and exciting, high-risk theatre. After six years on the Golden Mile, Kings Cross Theatre (KXT) outgrew its home venue and moved into the heart of the city to create a brand new theatre destination at 181 Broadway in 2023. 

The new heritage site in Ultimo is a grand old 1890 sandstone bank sitting on the corner of Broadway and Mountain Street. KXT has taken over the ground floor (surrounded by vaulted ceilings and arched windows, complete with Juliet balcony) and the downstairs level – the old bank vault – which is home to year-round artist support programs, community engagement and showcases.

It’s a short walk from Central Station, with buses at the door, a few minutes from Spice Alley, Glebe Point Road, pubs and cafés, with handy free parking up the road.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Address:
181 Broadway
Ultimo
Sydney
2007
Cross street:
Mountain Street
Contact:
View Website

What’s on

The Hero Leaves One Tooth

  • Drama

Well, take a bite out of this. This ferocious new satyrical horror play is set in a world where women have developed vagina dentata (explainer below) as a means of protection against sexual assault.  Neeve can’t stop texting her ex. Her boyfriend Felix is busy trying to curate the perfect dinner party, but it feels more like a hostage situation. As the couple’s fucked-up friends arrive, they surrender their phones for a night of ‘real, analogue connection’. But something is festering beneath the polite social veneer, ready to erupt into chaos at any moment. Latin for ‘toothed vagina’, vagina dentata is a classic of the body horror genre (anyone else getting throwbacks to the 2007 horror comedy Teeth?) that spans cultures and generations. This visceral new play by Erica J. Brennan has an axe to grind with a culture of sexual violence at a time when bodily autonomy is under more scrutiny than ever. While it is a play and not a musical, this production does throw in some original songs performed live by the cast and penned by Jake Nielsen (the lyricist, composer and director of short film On Hold - A Musical). It is directed by Cam Turnbull and stars Kira-Che Heelan, Patricio Ibarra, Michael McStay, Tom Rodgers, Claudia Shnier, Cara Whitehouse and David Woodland. The Hero Leaves One Tooth comes from button-pushing independent theatre company Ratcatch, in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company. It is part of KXT on Broadway’s inaugural season. The Hero Leaves One Tooth plays

Advertising
