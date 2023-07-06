KXT on Broadway

Time Out says

KXT is run by Bakehouse Theatre Company, and has long been a hub for cutting-edge theatremakers and exciting, high-risk theatre. After six years on the Golden Mile, Kings Cross Theatre (KXT) outgrew its home venue and moved into the heart of the city to create a brand new theatre destination at 181 Broadway in 2023.

The new heritage site in Ultimo is a grand old 1890 sandstone bank sitting on the corner of Broadway and Mountain Street. KXT has taken over the ground floor (surrounded by vaulted ceilings and arched windows, complete with Juliet balcony) and the downstairs level – the old bank vault – which is home to year-round artist support programs, community engagement and showcases.

It’s a short walk from Central Station, with buses at the door, a few minutes from Spice Alley, Glebe Point Road, pubs and cafés, with handy free parking up the road.