Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

La Bohème

  • Theatre
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
  • Recommended
  1. Opera Australia's La Boheme
    Photograph: Opera Australia/Prudence Upton
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. La Boheme 2017 Opera Australia production still feat cast photographer credit Prudence Upton
    Photograph: Prudence Upton
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Gale Edwards' visually magnificent production of Puccini's bohemian love story returns to the Opera House

Opera Australia's enduring and much-loved production of La Bohème celebrates its 200th
performance with its returns to the Sydney Opera House this summer.

La Bohème premiered in 1896 and quickly ascended into the pantheon of the greatest operas of all time. The story of a poor seamstress, Mimi, and her bohemian friends is set in Paris around 1830, but Opera Australia’s production, directed by Gale Edwards, changes the setting to Berlin in the 1930s, with lavish costumes and set design that capture all the decadence and glamour of the Weimar Republic, with red velvet curtains, fishnets and boho threads. 

The opera is a famously heart-tugging show, with big melodies – ‘Musetta’s Waltz' in Act Two is the tune to listen out for, as well as the famous double-dose back-to-back arias 'Che Gelida Manina' and 'Mi Chiamano Mimi'.

Puccini’s tragic opera was also the inspiration for the musical Rent and a key influence on the film and musical Moulin Rouge. This production was created for Opera Australia's 2011 season and it has proved a popular hit. It’s the ideal entry point opera for newbies, and a classic production for aficionados too.

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Event website:
opera.org.au/productions/la-boheme-sydney/
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
$79-$335

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!