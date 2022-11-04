Time Out says

High drama, decadence and an opulent setting – this mainstay of the Opera Australia repertoire is hard to resist

We challenge you to find a bigger tearjerker than this in the opera canon – it's not just the story (based on Alexandre Dumas' popular 1848 novel La Dame aux Camélias) about a courtesan who falls for a young admirer, but sacrifices her chance at happiness for the greater good; it's also Verdi's romantic score. These are the reasons why we keep going back to Verdi's opera.

This 'old faithful' production by director Elijah Moshinsky, with opulent 19th century design, is also something that audiences keep returning to; it's never long out of circulation for Opera Australia.

Home-grown talent Stacey Alleaume is rapidly gaining international recognition. Here, she reprises her role as Violetta after a stunning season in Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour.

La Traviata returns to the Joan Sutherland Theatre at the Sydney Opera House from July 5-29, and October 22 to November 4.

This opera is sung in Italian with English surtitles.