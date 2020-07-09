Musical theatre legends bring you the greatest hits to sing along to at home, all in the name of a grand cause

There’s no business like showbusiness, but sadly in the last few months there hasn’t been much to show, with most live performance venues still closed and the ghost lights on.

That includes at the Sydney Opera House. But like many of our beloved cultural institutions, the team at the Opera House have maintained that old adage and kept us entertained by switching to digital. Now they want to give a little back to the resilient creatives who’ve battled on under worrying conditions.

Let’s Go On With The Show is a musical theatre extravaganza hosted by stage and screen star Simon Burke. It will showcase some of the best in the Australian business, streamed live from the Joan Sutherland stage. While it’s free for all to see, viewers are encouraged to donate to the Actors Benevolent Fund here. The charitable organisation provides financial assistance to artists and technicians in the Australian performing arts. Although it's based in NSW, funds will be disseminated nationwide.

Teaming up with Live Performance Australia, the Helpmann Awards, the Media Entertainment & Arts Alliance and producers across the land, the Opera House crew have assembled a powerhouse line-up.

There will be snippets from some of our favourite shows staged in Australia, including Barbara and the Camp Dogs, Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Billy Elliott, The Lion King and Matilda. Expect star-studded cameos from the likes of Kinky Boots lead Callum Francis, Ainsley Melham (Aladdin), Amy Lehpamer (The Sound of Music) and Lara Mulcahy (Mamma Mia).

Let's Go On With the Show streams live from the Opera House on Saturday night at 8pm and will be available to view indefinitely. It's going to be an absolute hoot that's bound to set you singing along with some of your absolute faves. And probably in the shower for a good few days afterwards.





