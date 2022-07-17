Sydney
M.Rock

  • Theatre, Comedy
  • Pier 2/3, Dawes Point
M.Rock at ATYP
Photograph: Supplied/ATYP
Time Out says

Valerie Bader plays a grandmother from Canberra turned Berlin DJ in this wild returning show

Following the adventures of a grandma-turned-world famous DJ and a chase around the world from Sydney to Africa to Berlin, with a live DJ on stage providing a backing track – you wouldn’t believe that this play is inspired by the story of a real woman.

After winning our hearts with the teen musical answer to Muriel’s Wedding in The Deb, ATYP is dropping some sick beats and bringing back M.Rock for its ballbusting 2022 season. 

The story is inspired by Mamy Rock, a real British nanna who became a world-famous DJ in her late 60s. When impulsive 18-year-old Tracey decides to skip her flight home from Europe, her grandmother Mabel, who’s never ventured further than Canberra, promptly pursues her. She ends up in Berlin, clubbing until sunrise with people who seize life with both hands, when she discovers an unexpected talent as a really, really good DJ.

Written by Lachlan Philpott and directed by Fraser Corfield, M.Rock is a lovely story for grandkids, grandparents, the young and the young at heart. Valerie Bader (NToP’s Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam, STC’s Children of the Sun, TV’s All Saints) makes a return as Mabel after burning the house down in the original 2014 sell-out production with Sydney Theatre Company.

“When Fraser suggested we bring M.Rock back, I didn’t have to say a thing, my excited shouting was enough,” says Philpott. “Seeing Valerie Bader dressed up for a big night DJing in Berghain is a thrill that’s hard to beat. I am stoked that she’s dropping it in from Berlin to be under the sparkly mirrorball at ATYP’s new pad with us. M.Rock is one her way. Get your beauty sleep in now cause she’ll be more bad-ass and boisterous than before”.

M.Rock plays at the new Rebel Theatre at Pier 2/3 in Walsh Bay from June 21 to July 17. 

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
atyp.com.au/ATYP-productions/m-rock/
Address:
Pier 2/3
13 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2300
Contact:
insw.com/projects-nsw/walsh-bay-arts-and-cultural-precinct
walshbayartsprecinct@create.nsw.gov.au
Price:
$45-$65

Dates and times

