Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Macbeth

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
  1. Bell Shakespeare's Macbeth
    Photograph: Bell Shakespeare/Brett Boardman
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Bell Shakespeare's Macbeth
    Photograph: Bell Shakespeare/Brett Boardman
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Bell Shakespeare's Macbeth
    Photograph: Bell Shakespeare/Brett Boardman
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Bell Shakespeare brings one of the Bard's greatest tragedies to the Sydney Opera House

Get ready for some toil and trouble, because something wicked this way comes. Shakespeare’s shortest, bloodiest, most quotable thriller, Macbeth, is getting a fresh go-around by Australia’s experts in the field, Bell Shakespeare, at the Sydney Opera House. 

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s First Folio, the event that ensured these incredible plays would be preserved for all time, and for the occasion Bell Shakespeare are pulling out the big guns (Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night are also part of their 2023 season). And it’s hard to go past Macbeth when it comes to the sheer impact of the dreadful tale it tells.

For noobs, it’s the story of a medieval Scottish general who encounters three witches who prophesy that he’ll be king. Unable to shake the notion, he and his wife plot the murder of the existing king, which sets into motion a bloodbath and their ultimate downfall. 

In this production, directed by Bell Shakespeare artistic director Peter Evans, the action is relocated to the post-World War One era, and the title role will be played by Logie award winner Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour). The powerhouse part of Lady Macbeth is taken by Jessica Tovey (Home and Away, Paper Giants).   

Says Evans: ”I am fixated on Macbeth and have returned to it every few years throughout my life and continue to find new things… I am excited about working with Hazem Shammas and Jessica Tovey, powerful and razor-sharp actors of deep intelligence. This is the best marriage in Shakespeare. But a marriage bent on murder.”

Tickets start at $45 and on sale now.

Want more? Check out the best theatre to see this month.

Details

Event website:
www.bellshakespeare.com.au/macbeth
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $45

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!