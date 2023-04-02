Time Out says

Get ready for some toil and trouble, because something wicked this way comes. Shakespeare’s shortest, bloodiest, most quotable thriller, Macbeth, is getting a fresh go-around by Australia’s experts in the field, Bell Shakespeare, at the Sydney Opera House.

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the publication of Shakespeare’s First Folio, the event that ensured these incredible plays would be preserved for all time, and for the occasion Bell Shakespeare are pulling out the big guns (Romeo and Juliet and Twelfth Night are also part of their 2023 season). And it’s hard to go past Macbeth when it comes to the sheer impact of the dreadful tale it tells.

For noobs, it’s the story of a medieval Scottish general who encounters three witches who prophesy that he’ll be king. Unable to shake the notion, he and his wife plot the murder of the existing king, which sets into motion a bloodbath and their ultimate downfall.

In this production, directed by Bell Shakespeare artistic director Peter Evans, the action is relocated to the post-World War One era, and the title role will be played by Logie award winner Hazem Shammas (Safe Harbour). The powerhouse part of Lady Macbeth is taken by Jessica Tovey (Home and Away, Paper Giants).

Says Evans: ”I am fixated on Macbeth and have returned to it every few years throughout my life and continue to find new things… I am excited about working with Hazem Shammas and Jessica Tovey, powerful and razor-sharp actors of deep intelligence. This is the best marriage in Shakespeare. But a marriage bent on murder.”

Tickets start at $45 and on sale now.

Want more? Check out the best theatre to see this month.