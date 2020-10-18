From the big screen to the big tent, see the smooth moves that set Las Vegas alight

Poor Melburnians. They’ve been through so much in lockdown, and once again they have to contend with Sydney snagging their best stuff. First, we came for Van Gogh Alive, and now we’ve nabbed Magic Mike Live.

The show is the brainchild of dancer-turned-movie star Channing Tatum – who fronted up, stripped down, and sweated through both big screen outings – who had been set to bring the buff boy acrobatic spectacular strip show to the Victorian capital. But Melbourne's loss is our major gain.

Set in the stunning, burlesque circus-like surrounds of the Arcadia, a purpose-built upsized Spiegeltent, erected in the Entertainment Quarter, this dance extravaganza comes complete with a bar that doubles as a climbing frame for lithe bodies and podiums in amongst the audience. It will premiere at Moore Park on December 17, after runs in Las Vegas, London and Berlin. Thrusting you right into the heat of the moment, the all-singing, all-dancing, all-hip-thrusting gyration of this 360-degree immersive hullabaloo is EXACTLY what we need at the tail end of the year that was.

Though Tatum has hung up his dancing pants for now and will not appear up close and personal in the stage show, he's overjoyed he finally gets to unveil a feisty phalanx of beautiful bodiess, co-directed by choreographer Alison Faulk. And hoooo boy, you do not wanna miss these boys (and a handful of fiercely awesome women, too). Their smooth, gravity-defying moves make it a must-see this Christmas.

“The morning after we opened our first production in Vegas four years ago, we all talked about the crazy idea of someday putting Magic Mike Live in a tent and travelling around Australia,” Tatum says. “The fact that it’s actually happening now is mind-blowing to me. The tent and this new version of the show is more than I ever imagined it could be, and I can’t wait for our fans in Australia to see what we’ve created especially for them.”

We're ready to get sweaty just watching them sweat. But it’s not just about the titillation. As Time Out London’s reviewer put it, “Rather than provide pure raunch, a thread runs throughout the night about how, as women, we deserve to feel empowered and appreciated. ‘You are enough, just as you are,’ declares our host just before the boys hump the floor to Ginuwine’s ‘Pony’.” Zoiks.

And as for our Melbourne mates? Never fear, the boys are heading your way middle of next year. Sharing’s caring.