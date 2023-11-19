Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mansion

  • Theatre, Circuses
  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
  1. Mansion and Witch at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Tim Levy
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Mansion and Witch at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Tim Levy
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Mansion and Witch at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Tim Levy
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Mansion and Witch at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Tim Levy
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Mansion and Witch at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Tim Levy
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Mansion and Witch at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Tim Levy
    PreviousNext
    /6
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Darkness meets desire in this wickedly sensual show at Sydney Spiegeltent, featuring a chilling 30-minute prelude

Step into the eerie embrace of Sydney Spiegeltent this Halloween season for a bone-chilling performance of MansionThe spectacular big top is extending its sizzling season into 2024, and it all starts with this spellbinding performance blending awe-striking acrobatics, hypnotic dance and risqué burlesque.

Audiences will be swept up into the haunting and seductive world of newly widowed Mel Walker and her children, as they seek refuge in an old mansion, hoping for a fresh start. Little do they know, they’re about to waltz with tempting spirits and confront the demonic desires lurking in the shadows. 

Before the darkness of Mansion falls, audiences can delve into its roots with Witch – a chilling 30-minute prelude staged before the Walker family moves in. Audiences will discover the haunting secrets of the mansion’s prior residents through spellbinding burlesque, circus and dance.

Mansion and Witch are brought to you by Bass Fam Creative and will play at Sydney Spiegeltent from October 25 to November 19. Tickets for Mansion start at $50 with the option to add on Witch for an extra $35.

You can kick start or kick on your night at Sydney Spiegeltent under the twinkling lights at the Parlour. Make the most of the daily pre-show happy hour from 5-7pm with $8 beers and bubbles, then settle in for this chilling show. 

Get your tickets to Mansion and Witch here.

By Melissa Woodley for Time Out in association with Bass Fam Creative and Sydney Spiegeltent

Details

Event website:
bit.ly/mansion23TIMEOUT
Address:
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.