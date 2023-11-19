Time Out says

Step into the eerie embrace of Sydney Spiegeltent this Halloween season for a bone-chilling performance of Mansion. The spectacular big top is extending its sizzling season into 2024, and it all starts with this spellbinding performance blending awe-striking acrobatics, hypnotic dance and risqué burlesque.

Audiences will be swept up into the haunting and seductive world of newly widowed Mel Walker and her children, as they seek refuge in an old mansion, hoping for a fresh start. Little do they know, they’re about to waltz with tempting spirits and confront the demonic desires lurking in the shadows.

Before the darkness of Mansion falls, audiences can delve into its roots with Witch – a chilling 30-minute prelude staged before the Walker family moves in. Audiences will discover the haunting secrets of the mansion’s prior residents through spellbinding burlesque, circus and dance.

Mansion and Witch are brought to you by Bass Fam Creative and will play at Sydney Spiegeltent from October 25 to November 19. Tickets for Mansion start at $50 with the option to add on Witch for an extra $35.

You can kick start or kick on your night at Sydney Spiegeltent under the twinkling lights at the Parlour. Make the most of the daily pre-show happy hour from 5-7pm with $8 beers and bubbles, then settle in for this chilling show.