Disney Theatrical brings the story of the magical British nanny to the Sydney stage

That famous magical nanny is packing her bottomless bag and hitching a ride on a flying umbrella all the way down to Australia for a mainstage musical production of Disney Theatrical’s Mary Poppins. Take a spoonful of sugar and get your singing voice ready to belt along with classic songs like the tongue twisting ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ and put out your tuppence a bag for ‘Feed the Birds’. This rave-reviewed Tony and Olivier Award-winning show flies onto the stage at the Sydney Lyric Theatre from May 15, 2022.

Co-created and produced with Cameron Mackintosh, this production features dazzling choreography, mystifying special effects, and new songs and additional music by the Olivier Award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, with book by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes.

Mary Poppins last saw Australian stages in 2010, when it won a record-breaking eight Helpmann awards. A nationwide search for Australia's own leading lady to play Mary Poppins has begun, with the full new Australian cast to be announced in February.

Mary Poppins’ arrival in Sydney is a homecoming in more ways than one. The quintessentially British magical nanny’s original creator, PL Travers, or Pamela Travers, is actually Aussie. Born in Queensland before moving to Bowral in New South Wales at a young age, Travers all up published eight books featuring Mary Poppins. And as told in Valerie Lawson’s biography, Travers was a poet and a world-renowned author whose love of mysticism and magic shaped both her life and the character of Mary Poppins.

“My original treatment for the show was written in the shadow of Sydney’s Opera House, only a stone’s throw away from the original Theatre Royal where Pamela Travers first worked as an actress before she left her home country for England where she created the world’s most famous Nanny in the 1930’s,” Mackintosh shared.

“Though I dreamt of doing a musical version of her stories for over 25 years it was only when I finally met Pamela Travers in 1993 and she decided ‘I would do’ and entrusted me with the stage rights to her books, that I realised it might happen. However, it was meeting with Disney’s Tom Schumacher, who shared my vision, that made the show a reality, opening triumphantly in London in 2004.”

Tickets are on sale now.

