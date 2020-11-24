A intimate celebration of matriarchal power, this is one swan-song you won't want to miss

“Age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety,” goes the Shakespeare line about Cleopatra, and it’s a timely reminder that ageism and putting older women into narrow boxes is not on. Ever.

With that in mind, performer Jonny Hawkins delivers a loving tribute to his late friend and ‘working class glamour queen’ Maureen in this intimate Sydney Festival show, devised with director Nell Ranney. A love letter to the matriarchy and the power, wisdom and passions of older women who defy the tyranny of invisibility, the stripped-back performance recreates her bohemian living room and gleefully acerbic life advice. Hawkins transforms into Maureen with minimal costuming or props, though all velvet, Jatz crackers and cigarettes.

It’s Sydney Festival artistic director Wesley Enoch’s wild card pick. “It’s beautiful storytelling and Maureen’s a brilliant battle axe.” Running from January 15-21 at the Seymour Centre, this is one battle we’re prepared to fight for.

