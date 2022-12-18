Time Out says

Australia's undisputed queen of drag cabaret Trevor Ashley invites you to spend an evening at the "Moulin Beige" in this madcap adults-only panto. Let your hair down with this show which we can only assume is inspired by the rough cut charm of old school Kings Cross, a certain Dickensian festive fable, and a certain blockbuster musical currently playing in Sydney.

Following on from her turn in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, on the Gold Coast, Australian cabaret legend Carlotta will join Ashley for this risqué romp. Ashley, who directs and co-writes with Phil Scott, plays the beautiful Saton, a Kings Cross showgirl desperate to save the strip club she works in, run by the glamourous Astrid Zeneca (Carlotta). Will she sell her soul to the evil Duke of York, or try for true love with young would-be composer (actually a Brisbane bogan) You-in McGregor (Jarrod Moore)? Time is not on her side as the gentrification of the Cross gets closer and closer. She’ll literally do anything (and anyone) to save her job.

This adults-only panto also features Frozen the Musical’s Jakob Ambrose as Too-Loose Lautrec, plus choreography by renowned boylesque performer Rhys Bobridge, costumes by acclaimed designer Angie White, and lighting by Sam Wylie, along with enough songs, medleys, and lewd gags to make Baz Luhrman blush.

The question remains, just because they can, can can – does it mean they should, should, should?

Moulin Scrooge! runs at the Seymour Centre from December 1-18. For more information and tickets, go here.