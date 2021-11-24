See off 2021 with a glorious performance of La Bohème at the Opera House

If you’re looking to experience something a bit different this New Year’s Eve, why not grab a few friends and glam up to see a timeless show at the Opera House? Not only will you beat the crowds and still be able to dress to impress, but you’ll also be able to enjoy a delicious pre-performance dinner before catching a stellar performance of La Bohème, one of the opera canon's most sublime works.

Set in 1930s Berlin, La Bohème centres around the Bohemian lifestyle of a woman and her artist friends. The story explores love, jealousy and loss – it's a wild emotional ride, peppered with romance and tragedy.

The show runs for around two hours and fifteen minutes, including one interview. After the show, you can choose to attend the Midnight Party in the Northern Foyers of the Opera House, where you can tuck into drinks, canapes, and more entertainment.

Book online here.