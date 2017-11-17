Night Slows Down

Theatre, Drama Kings X Theatre , Potts Point Friday November 17 2017 - Saturday December 9 2017
Night Slows Down
Kings Cross Theatre takes on this Trumpian world in a new local drama

Kings Cross Theatre is gaining a reputation as Sydney’s most socially and politically woke indie theatre space, and promises to continue that work with this new play by Sydney-based theatre-maker Phillip James Rouse.

Written in the wake of Trump's election, Night Slows Down imagines a world where far right extremists have won the election and ordinary citizens find their human rights under threat. (We suspect this won’t take too great a leap of imagination.)

While the problems it deals with are global, the play focuses in on one family – played by Andre de Vanny, Danielle King, and Johnny Nasser – facing the pressure of this new world.

Rouse is best known for directing forgotten Australian stage classics and last year earned seven Sydney Theatre Award nominations for his production of Louis Nowra’s Inner Voices.

