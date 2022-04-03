Sydney
North by Northwest

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Sydney Lyric Theatre, Darling Harbour
David Campbell for North by Northwest
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud
Time Out says

David Campbell stars in this stage adaption of Hitchcock’s classic suspense comedy film

No, it’s not the name of a new Kardashian-West offspring. It’s a triumphant adaption of one of Alfred Hitchcok’s finest films. Following sell out seasons in Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane the UK and Toronto, North by Northwest will play an exclusive limited season at Sydney Lyric Theatre from March 9.

Boldly re-imagined for the stage combining the magic of film and theatre, this production stars David Campbell (Dream Lover) as Roger O. Thornhill, the suave advertising executive and man on the run. The singer, actor, television and radio presenter is returning to the stage in the role made famous by Cary Grant in the 1939 classic. 

Joining Campbell are acclaimed Australian actors including Helpmann Award winners Amber McMahon returning in the role as femme fatale Eve Kendall, beloved stage and screen actor Bert LaBonté as Vandamm, and theatre veteran Genevieve Lemon as Mrs Thornhill.

Roger O. Thornhill’s uneventful life is turned upside down when he is thrust into a world of espionage, romance and murder. Abducted by thugs who insist he is a government agent named George Kaplan, the harried New York exec is hunted by ruthless spies in a break-neck journey involving the Feds, crop-dusting planes, a blonde femme fatale and a cliff-hanger that has to be seen to be believed.

Adapted for the stage by Carolyn Burns and directed by Simon Phillips, North by Northwest has every twist, every thrill and every hairbreadth escape from Hitchcock's original genius work reworked into a stunning stage production.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Sydney Lyric Theatre
The Star
Pirrama Rd
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Contact:
www.sydneylyric.com.au
02 9509 3600
admin@sydneylyric.com.au
Price:
$97-$107
Opening hours:
Box office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

Dates and times

