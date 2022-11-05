Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

One Hour No Oil

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Kings Cross Hotel, Potts Point
  1. OHNOFBCover
    Clare Hawley
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. OHNO SQUARE BASE
    Clare Hawley
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This intimate two-hander tackles toxic masculinity and Australia’s complicated relationship with Asia

Following on from the rousing reception of Ate Lovia and The Marriage Agency, theatre collective kwento caps off a stellar 2022 season with One Hour No Oil, a new play from director Kenneth Moraleda, who co-writes with Jordan Shea.

It’s 2012 and Bhing (John Gomez Goodway, The Peasant Prince) has been working as a massage therapist in Perth, having immigrated from the Philippines four years ago. He dreams of regaining his teaching credentials and moving out of the service industry. A new client, Scott (NIDA graduate Shaw Cameron, Trainspotting) is a FIFO coal miner caught up in a world of oppressive toxic masculinity and battling for a sense of himself. 

Over a number of massage appointments, the pair alternatively butt heads and find common ground, contrasting their wildly different value systems and approaches to masculine friendship and emotional intimacy. Along the way this intimate show takes in themes of racism, mental health, patriarchy, and conditioned hatred, ultimately delivering a two-hander of uncommon power, perception and nuance. 

One Hour No Oil runs at the Kings Cross Theatre (KXT) from October 26 to November 5, 2022. Find out more here.

Written by
Travis Johnson

Details

Event website:
www.kingsxtheatre.com/one-hour
Address:
Kings Cross Hotel
244-248 William St
Kings Cross
Sydney
2011
Price:
$30-$45

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.