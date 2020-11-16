A gripping look at a strange vendetta in the burbs, this is a heartfelt coming-of-age story

South African playwright Kirsty Marillier also stars in her debut Orange Thrower. She plays Zadie in this poignant love letter to South African women. A perfect house in one of those suburbs where the houses, gardens cars, and dogs match, somehow the Petersen family don’t quite match the stucco sprawl of Paradise. And when their house is pelted with oranges, Zadie, home alone, has to deal with more than just her nice white neighbours trying to touch her hair. And the oranges keep coming, night after night. What does it mean? Do they want her gone?

The ‘coming of age’ narrative is a bit of a threadbare theatrical trope, but this award-winning spin on the theme is refreshingly original while still hitting all the right emotional notes. Kirsty Marilier picked up the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award for this story of a Johannesburger teenager. Directed by Tessa Leong, it's a co-production with Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta.

While it may be set in South Africa, it has as much to say about Australian suburbs as anywhere else, providing a radically fresh perspective on a familiar genre. Beloved Play School alumna and Griffin regular Zindzi Okenyo (Masquerade) also makes her directorial debut helming this juicy romp.

Griffin artistic director Declan Greene says he fell in love with Marillier’s writing immediately. “It’s got some of the most extraordinarily bizarre and wonderful characters and dialogue. It’s very much Kirsty’s story and she’s extraordinary too, as is Zindzi. It feels really exciting to be telling this very urgent story.”