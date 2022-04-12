Biennale of Sydney at Pier 2/3
The Biennale has activated this historic post-industrial space that juts over the water in the Harbour Bridge’s shadow over decades. However, in 2022 it returns to Pier 2/3 for the first time in ten years, after its major redevelopment as part of Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, which is now home to nine major resident arts companies. Many of the works in this space respond to “briny” environments, where saltwater meets freshwater. Many of the participants showing here also use their practice to serve as cross-cultural eco-activism and truth-telling exercises. Eighteen individual and group participants are showing in Pier 2/3 alone, and some are highlighted below. Cuban artist Yoan Capote presents Requiem (Plegaria), an imposing gold leaf-coated depiction of a seascape. As one moves closer to the painting’s metallic surface, it is revealed that the ripples of the ocean are actually made up of hundreds of fish hooks impaled into the surface, giving the at-first peaceful image a sinister edge. Casino Wake Up Time, a collective of Indigenous women in Northern NSW working in traditional Bundjalung weaving, presents a colourful suspended installation that explores stories of removal. British-Finnish artist, composer and performer Hanna Tuulikki presents a new video work looking at the mythical seal-human-hybrid beings known as selkies Her research has unveiled the selkie myth as a vessel for grief, and she explores this in her work and sings a piece she composed that explores multispe