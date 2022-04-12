Time Out says

This historic pier has been transformed into a premium performance venue and home to three major arts companies

Pier 2/3 is one half of the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, a premier arts and culture hub home to nine of the nation’s foremost performing arts companies. The historically significant pier reopened to the public in March 2022 following the completion of major redevelopment works, which transformed an empty wool store to a premium 21st century space for theatre and music performance.

Located on the traditional lands of the Gadigal people and sitting under the shadow of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the pier contains the first permanent, custom-built homes for the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Australian Theatre for Young People, as well as Bell Shakespeare and a 1,800 square metre event and commercial space which has been activated by the Biennale of Sydney over decades.

The next dock over at Wharf 4/5 is home to Sydney Theatre Company, Sydney Dance Company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, Gondwana Choirs and The Song Company.

Fun fact: as the northern most operational pier at Walsh Bay, Pier 2/3 was a key ‘open berth’ location for passenger ships and following the Second World War, the wharf functioned as a migrant arrival point for new families starting their lives in New South Wales.