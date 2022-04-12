Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pier 2/3

  • Theatre
  • Dawes Point
  1. Aerial view of Pier 2/3 at the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct
    Photograph: Supplied/INSW
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Pier 2/3 at the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct
    Photograph: Pier 2/3/Brett Boardman
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. The Rebel Theatre, ATYP, Pier 2/3
    Photograph: ATYP/Brett Boardman
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. ACO in The Neilson at Pier 2/3
    Photograph: ACO/Nic Walker
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This historic pier has been transformed into a premium performance venue and home to three major arts companies

Pier 2/3 is one half of the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, a premier arts and culture hub home to nine of the nation’s foremost performing arts companies. The historically significant pier reopened to the public in March 2022 following the completion of major redevelopment works, which transformed an empty wool store to a premium 21st century space for theatre and music performance.

Located on the traditional lands of the Gadigal people and sitting under the shadow of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the pier contains the first permanent, custom-built homes for the Australian Chamber Orchestra and the Australian Theatre for Young People, as well as Bell Shakespeare and a 1,800 square metre event and commercial space which has been activated by the Biennale of Sydney over decades. 

The next dock over at Wharf 4/5 is home to Sydney Theatre Company, Sydney Dance Company, Bangarra Dance Theatre, Sydney Philharmonia Choirs, Gondwana Choirs and The Song Company. 

Fun fact: as the northern most operational pier at Walsh Bay, Pier 2/3 was a key ‘open berth’ location for passenger ships and following the Second World War, the wharf functioned as a migrant arrival point for new families starting their lives in New South Wales.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
13 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2300
Contact:
insw.com/projects-nsw/walsh-bay-arts-and-cultural-precinct

What’s on

Biennale of Sydney at Pier 2/3

The Biennale has activated this historic post-industrial space that juts over the water in the Harbour Bridge’s shadow over decades. However, in 2022 it returns to Pier 2/3 for the first time in ten years, after its major redevelopment as part of Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, which is now home to nine major resident arts companies.  Many of the works in this space respond to “briny” environments, where saltwater meets freshwater. Many of the participants showing here also use their practice to serve as cross-cultural eco-activism and truth-telling exercises. Eighteen individual and group participants are showing in Pier 2/3 alone, and some are highlighted below.  Cuban artist Yoan Capote presents Requiem (Plegaria), an imposing gold leaf-coated depiction of a seascape. As one moves closer to the painting’s metallic surface, it is revealed that the ripples of the ocean are actually made up of hundreds of fish hooks impaled into the surface, giving the at-first peaceful image a sinister edge.  Casino Wake Up Time, a collective of Indigenous women in Northern NSW working in traditional Bundjalung weaving, presents a colourful suspended installation that explores stories of removal.  British-Finnish artist, composer and performer Hanna Tuulikki presents a new video work looking at the mythical seal-human-hybrid beings known as selkies Her research has unveiled the selkie myth as a vessel for grief, and she explores this in her work and sings a piece she composed that explores multispe

The Deb

  • Musicals

This brand spankin’ new Aussie musical sounds like the perfect combination of Muriel’s Wedding and The Prom, with a little sprinkle of that camp Australiana magic that made Virginia Gay’s The Boomkak Panto so darn special. Throw in a little of the pop-infused redemptive teenage angst of Fan Girls for good measure. The winner of the 2019 Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission, The Deb follows high school outcast and whimsical mega-dork Taylah, who longs to be the princess of her own fairy tale, which isn’t easy in Dunburn – a drought-stricken Aussie town struggling for survival, where cool girls and footy hunks lead the pack. When Taylah’s hyper-woke, inner-city cousin Maeve comes to stay, the pair join forces on a quest to make their mark on the best night of the year: the town’s annual Debutante Ball. In their search for social redemption and the spotlight, chaos ensues – along with a whole lot of fake tan, lace, and diamante tiaras. Conceived and co-directed by Hannah Reilly (ABC TV’s Growing Up Gracefully) with original music by multi-ARIA Award-winning Megan Washington, The Deb is a heart-warming and uproarious coming-of-age story about friendship, courage and learning to love who you are. The world premiere of The Deb is the Australian Theatre For Young People’s (ATYP) first show in four years, back at their newly renovated home The Rebel Theatre at Pier 2/3 in the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct.The Deb plays from April 8 to May 22. Get your tickets here. Want more? Check out the best

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.