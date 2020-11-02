This fun family adventure set in the local hood welcomes the STC back to its spiritual home in the Wharf

Theatrical superstar Kate Mulvaney wowed audiences with her epic, gazillion award-winning take on Ruth Park’s The Harp in the South: Part One and Part Two. Which makes us super-psyched for her marking STC’s grand return to the Wharf with her sure-to-be stellar adaptation of another of Park’s much-loved stories, Playing Beatie Bow.

The show is directed by STC artistic director Kip Williams, and Sydney’s theatre-lovers are in for a special treat as the story is set in the local hood. Hungry Ghosts star Catherine Văn-Davies plays teenager Abigail, who follows a mysterious young girl, Beatie Bow (Sofia Nolan, The Wolves), on a time-travelling adventure that leaps from the Rocks today to 1873, when the suburb thronged with gangsters, immigrant families doing it tough and a wealth of larger-than-life characters.

“To stage a story that’s all about our local community, as we return back to the Wharf, is a very special thing,” says Williams, who will direct the curtain-lifting show in the newly renovated space. “Especially at a time when we’re forging a new chapter in the company’s history.”

He can’t wait to work with Mulvaney again. “I’m one lucky director, working with Kate directing on her extraordinary adaptation of Ruth Park’s The Harp in the South, so the fact that I get to have a second round with Kate on another brilliant Ruth Parks novel is theatre Christmas, really, and Cat playing the lead role is the giant cherry on top of this very delicious cake.”

Nolan caught his eye at the Old Fitz production of The Wolves. “I was really struck by how gifted she was and thought I’d love to work with her at some point. I knew I wanted Cat to play Abigail, but we went on quite a hunt to find our Beatie Bow. When Sophia came in, it was one of those auditions where Kate and I just turned to each other and were like, ‘there she is’.”

A great show for all the family, it’s an exciting pick to christen the Wharf. The show runs from February 22 to May 1, 2021, with tickets on sale now. You’d be time-tripping to miss it.

Want more fun for all the family? Frozen is the coolest musical in town.